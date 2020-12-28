UNICORN Token Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges (UNI)

UNICORN Token (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. One UNICORN Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene and Hoo. Over the last seven days, UNICORN Token has traded up 17.6% against the US dollar. UNICORN Token has a total market capitalization of $14,450.41 and $3.00 worth of UNICORN Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00014201 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002759 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000081 BTC.

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2017. UNICORN Token’s total supply is 9,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,912,509 tokens. UNICORN Token’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI . UNICORN Token’s official website is unicorn.cm

UNICORN Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and Hoo. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNICORN Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNICORN Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UNICORN Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

