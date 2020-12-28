Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) and EVCI Career Colleges (OTCMKTS:EVCI) Critical Survey

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) and EVCI Career Colleges (OTCMKTS:EVCI) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

66.7% of Universal Technical Institute shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of EVCI Career Colleges shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.3% of Universal Technical Institute shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of EVCI Career Colleges shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Universal Technical Institute has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EVCI Career Colleges has a beta of 3.6, suggesting that its share price is 260% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Universal Technical Institute and EVCI Career Colleges’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Technical Institute 2.25% -3.19% -0.68% EVCI Career Colleges N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Universal Technical Institute and EVCI Career Colleges, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal Technical Institute 0 1 5 0 2.83 EVCI Career Colleges 0 0 0 0 N/A

Universal Technical Institute currently has a consensus target price of $9.83, indicating a potential upside of 54.13%. Given Universal Technical Institute’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Universal Technical Institute is more favorable than EVCI Career Colleges.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Universal Technical Institute and EVCI Career Colleges’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Technical Institute $331.50 million 0.63 -$7.87 million ($0.52) -12.27 EVCI Career Colleges N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

EVCI Career Colleges has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Universal Technical Institute.

Summary

Universal Technical Institute beats EVCI Career Colleges on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute. The company also provides manufacturer specific advanced training programs, including student paid electives at its campuses; and manufacturer or dealer sponsored training at various campuses and dedicated training centers, as well as offers programs for welding and computer numeric control machining. As of April 1, 2020, it operated 13 campuses. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About EVCI Career Colleges

EVCI Career Colleges Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides on-campus career college education in the United States. The company, through its subsidiary, Technical Career Institutes, Inc., offers college degree programs leading to the associate in applied sciences degree, as well as certain certificate programs. Its other subsidiary, Interboro Institute, Inc., provides college degree programs leading to the associate in occupational studies degree and associate in applied sciences degree. EVCI Career Colleges Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, Pennsylvania School of Business, Inc., offers two associate in specialized business degree programs and two diploma programs in information technology, as well as three business diploma programs. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Yonkers, New York. On November 13, 2017, EVCI Career Colleges Holding Corp. filed a voluntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.