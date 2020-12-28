Unobtanium (UNO) Price Up 2.5% Over Last Week

Unobtanium (CURRENCY:UNO) traded down 10.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. Unobtanium has a total market cap of $13.66 million and $3,499.00 worth of Unobtanium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Unobtanium has traded up 2.5% against the dollar. One Unobtanium coin can now be bought for about $67.22 or 0.00249636 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,927.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $366.02 or 0.01359283 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00059908 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001720 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00004587 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000254 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Unobtanium Coin Profile

UNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 18th, 2013. Unobtanium’s total supply is 203,212 coins. The Reddit community for Unobtanium is /r/unobtanium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Unobtanium’s official Twitter account is @bryceweiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unobtanium’s official website is unobtanium.uno

Unobtanium Coin Trading

Unobtanium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unobtanium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unobtanium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unobtanium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

