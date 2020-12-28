Ur-Energy (NASDAQ:URG) Shares Gap Up to $0.82

Ur-Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:URG) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.82, but opened at $0.91. Ur-Energy shares last traded at $0.87, with a volume of 56,956 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.53.

Ur-Energy (NASDAQ:URG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01).

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,900 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 37,500 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

