USDX Price Up 0.3% Over Last Week (USDX)

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 28th. Over the last seven days, USDX has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. USDX has a total market cap of $632,827.72 and $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00005006 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003735 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001814 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00005672 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000328 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded up 223.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002732 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000115 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000038 BTC.

USDX Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The official website for USDX is usdx.cash. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

USDX Coin Trading

USDX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDX using one of the exchanges listed above.

