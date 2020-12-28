UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) will report earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for UTStarcom’s earnings. UTStarcom posted earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, December 25th.

On average, analysts expect that UTStarcom will report full-year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover UTStarcom.

Shares of UTStarcom stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $1.39. 3,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,243. The firm has a market cap of $49.38 million, a PE ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.16 and its 200-day moving average is $1.37. UTStarcom has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $2.96.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products, as well as smart retail products.

