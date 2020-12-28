UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Shares Gap Up to $1.31

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.31, but opened at $1.52. UTStarcom shares last traded at $1.38, with a volume of 340 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $49.02 million, a P/E ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.16 and a 200 day moving average of $1.37.

UTStarcom Company Profile (NASDAQ:UTSI)

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products, as well as smart retail products.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for UTStarcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UTStarcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.