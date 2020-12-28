Validity (VAL) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $444,198.00

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 28th. One Validity coin can currently be purchased for about $0.84 or 0.00003113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Validity has a market capitalization of $3.51 million and approximately $444,198.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Validity has traded down 24.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003707 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00021563 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.51 or 0.00131861 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.56 or 0.00637107 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.64 or 0.00180650 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $82.53 or 0.00306507 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00057869 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00016776 BTC.

About Validity

Validity’s total supply is 4,198,596 coins and its circulating supply is 4,183,221 coins. The official message board for Validity is blog.radiumcore.org . The official website for Validity is validitytech.com

Buying and Selling Validity

Validity can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Validity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Validity using one of the exchanges listed above.

