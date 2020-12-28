Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $274.40

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $274.40 and last traded at $269.00, with a volume of 258772 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $271.91.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $249.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.52.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

