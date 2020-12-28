Vanilla Network Reaches Market Cap of $134,500.40 (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded up 24.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 28th. During the last seven days, Vanilla Network has traded up 19% against the dollar. Vanilla Network has a market cap of $134,500.40 and $87,017.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vanilla Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000849 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vanilla Network Token Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 948,753 tokens and its circulating supply is 584,325 tokens. Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network . Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1

Vanilla Network Token Trading

Vanilla Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vanilla Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vanilla Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

