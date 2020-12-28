Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 325,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,142 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Veeco Instruments were worth $3,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VECO. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Veeco Instruments by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Veeco Instruments by 212.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 8,301 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Veeco Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Veeco Instruments by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Veeco Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. 93.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Veeco Instruments from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Veeco Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Veeco Instruments stock opened at $19.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $942.63 million, a P/E ratio of -16.96 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.75 and a 200-day moving average of $13.75. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.42 and a 52 week high of $19.83.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Veeco Instruments had a positive return on equity of 2.66% and a negative net margin of 12.58%. The firm had revenue of $112.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.67 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeco Instruments Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers ion beam deposition and etch systems, laser annealing systems, metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems, packaging lithography equipment; single wafer wet etch and clean systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

