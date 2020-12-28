Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,532 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,511 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $28,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in Veeva Systems by 16.9% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 8,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Veeva Systems by 15.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 25,697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at about $32,268,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in Veeva Systems by 22.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems stock opened at $287.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $43.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.91. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.11 and a 1 year high of $313.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $273.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.13.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $377.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.86 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 108 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.76, for a total transaction of $28,918.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,541.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 91 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.00, for a total transaction of $25,298.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,684 shares of company stock worth $14,312,225. Corporate insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $323.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Veeva Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.25.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.