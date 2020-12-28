Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) to report earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Vera Bradley’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.29. Vera Bradley reported earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vera Bradley will report full year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Vera Bradley.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $124.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

VRA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd.

In other news, major shareholder Patricia R. Miller sold 42,785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $320,887.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,421,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,663,582.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 27.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,445,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vera Bradley by 157.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,715 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,314,000 after buying an additional 231,349 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vera Bradley by 160.9% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 187,799 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 115,828 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Vera Bradley by 162.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 116,133 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 71,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Vera Bradley during the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRA stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,136. Vera Bradley has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $11.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $281.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.31 and a beta of 1.60.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

