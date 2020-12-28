Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CPH:VWS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CPH:VWS) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VWS. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Monday, November 30th.

Get Vestas Wind Systems A/S alerts:

Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 12-month low of €357.40 ($420.47) and a 12-month high of €632.50 ($744.12).

Vestas Wind Systems A/S is a Denmark-based company active within the wind power industry. The Company operates through two segments, Project and Service. The Project segment is responsible for sale of wind power plants and wind turbines, among others. The Service segment contains provision of services related to the Company’s offer, as well as sale of spare parts and other activities.

Recommended Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.