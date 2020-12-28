Vid Price Hits $0.0489 on Exchanges (VI)

Vid (CURRENCY:VI) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 28th. Vid has a total market capitalization of $1.10 million and approximately $14,854.00 worth of Vid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Vid has traded down 25.7% against the US dollar. One Vid token can now be bought for $0.0489 or 0.00000182 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Vid Profile

Vid’s total supply is 888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,524,753 tokens. The official website for Vid is vid.camera . The official message board for Vid is medium.com/vid-foundation

Buying and Selling Vid

