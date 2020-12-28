VIDT Datalink Price Hits $0.63 on Major Exchanges (VIDT)

VIDT Datalink (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 52.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. During the last week, VIDT Datalink has traded 33% higher against the dollar. VIDT Datalink has a total market capitalization of $31.35 million and $7.02 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIDT Datalink token can now be purchased for $0.63 or 0.00002348 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00046837 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00005685 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003715 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $83.62 or 0.00309537 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00029617 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00015587 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003702 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $594.10 or 0.02199138 BTC.

About VIDT Datalink

VIDT is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 tokens. VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . The official message board for VIDT Datalink is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . VIDT Datalink’s official website is about.v-id.org

Buying and Selling VIDT Datalink

VIDT Datalink can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDT Datalink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIDT Datalink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

