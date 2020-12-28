VIDY Price Reaches $0.0010 (VIDY)

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. VIDY has a market cap of $8.76 million and $433,812.00 worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, VIDY has traded 22.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One VIDY token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including Bithumb Global, Hotbit, Gate.io and MXC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VIDY alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00046674 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00005790 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003704 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.64 or 0.00301302 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00029550 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00015523 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003690 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $582.17 or 0.02148592 BTC.

About VIDY

VIDY (VIDY) is a token. It was first traded on July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,067,936,682 tokens. VIDY’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for VIDY is medium.com/@vidycoin . The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VIDY is vidy.com

VIDY Token Trading

VIDY can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bithumb Global, MXC and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIDY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VIDY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIDY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.