Vidya (VIDYA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $621,584.45

Vidya (CURRENCY:VIDYA) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One Vidya token can currently be purchased for about $0.0207 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Vidya has traded down 24.3% against the US dollar. Vidya has a total market cap of $621,584.45 and $286,540.00 worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vidya alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003686 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00022657 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.56 or 0.00131212 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $169.51 or 0.00625538 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.43 or 0.00167649 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.43 or 0.00322648 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00058439 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00016760 BTC.

Vidya Profile

Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,003,034 tokens. The official website for Vidya is team3d.io

Vidya Token Trading

Vidya can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidya directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vidya should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vidya using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vidya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vidya and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.