Vision Marine Technologies Inc.’s Quiet Period Set To End on January 4th (NASDAQ:VMAR)

Vision Marine Technologies’ (NASDAQ:VMAR) quiet period will expire on Monday, January 4th. Vision Marine Technologies had issued 2,400,000 shares in its IPO on November 24th. The total size of the offering was $24,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Vision Marine Technologies’ quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of NASDAQ VMAR opened at $14.12 on Monday. Vision Marine Technologies has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $17.90.

About Vision Marine Technologies

There is no company description available for Vision Marine Technologies Inc

