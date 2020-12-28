Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:IGD)

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.
Shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund stock opened at $5.21 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.13 and its 200 day moving average is $4.98. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $3.79 and a 1 year high of $6.37.
About Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund
