Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:IGD)

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

Shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund stock opened at $5.21 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.13 and its 200 day moving average is $4.98. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $3.79 and a 1 year high of $6.37.

Get Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund alerts:

About Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.