Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund (IRR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on January 15th

Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IRR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.077 per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.
Shares of NYSE:IRR opened at $2.73 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.61 and a 200-day moving average of $2.50. Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $4.25.
About Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund
