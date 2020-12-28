Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) (ETR:WCH) Given a €135.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) (ETR:WCH) has been assigned a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective by equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.88% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WCH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Nord/LB set a €104.00 ($122.35) target price on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €98.00 ($115.29) target price on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. UBS Group set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €108.60 ($127.76).

Shares of WCH opened at €116.50 ($137.06) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €101.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €83.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.67, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 4.29. Wacker Chemie AG has a 52-week low of €30.04 ($35.34) and a 52-week high of €118.40 ($139.29). The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.13.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint, and adhesive solutions.

