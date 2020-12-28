Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Given a $170.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) received a $170.00 price target from investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on Walmart from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Walmart from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Walmart from $147.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.71.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $143.50 on Monday. Walmart has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The stock has a market cap of $406.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.31 and its 200 day moving average is $137.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total transaction of $67,927,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,280,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,265,591.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total value of $103,186,062.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,323,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,553,595,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,227,085 shares of company stock worth $1,203,223,050 over the last ninety days. 50.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 284 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.