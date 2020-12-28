WAX Trading 15.3% Lower This Week (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 27th. WAX has a total market cap of $53.73 million and $441,614.00 worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WAX coin can now be bought for $0.0367 or 0.00000135 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, WAX has traded 15.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WAX alerts:

Hive (HIVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001315 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000037 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 55.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00041963 BTC.

WAX Profile

WAX (CRYPTO:WAXP) is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,738,820,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,464,185,133 coins. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for WAX is wax.io . The official message board for WAX is wax.io/blog . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

WAX Coin Trading

