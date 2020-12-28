Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for WPP (WPP)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of WPP (NYSE: WPP) recently:

12/18/2020 – WPP had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

12/18/2020 – WPP had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

12/18/2020 – WPP had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.

12/17/2020 – WPP was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

12/11/2020 – WPP had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

12/8/2020 – WPP had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

12/1/2020 – WPP was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/30/2020 – WPP had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

WPP stock opened at $54.74 on Monday. WPP plc has a fifty-two week low of $27.18 and a fifty-two week high of $70.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.67. The stock has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.40.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of WPP by 361.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 708,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,742,000 after purchasing an additional 555,181 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WPP by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 366,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,337,000 after purchasing an additional 150,969 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in WPP by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 314,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,339,000 after acquiring an additional 117,687 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in WPP by 109.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 171,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,732,000 after acquiring an additional 89,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in WPP during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

