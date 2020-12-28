Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for WPP (WPP)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of WPP (NYSE: WPP) recently:
- 12/18/2020 – WPP had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
- 12/18/2020 – WPP had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 12/18/2020 – WPP had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.
- 12/17/2020 – WPP was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 12/11/2020 – WPP had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 12/8/2020 – WPP had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 12/1/2020 – WPP was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 10/30/2020 – WPP had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
WPP stock opened at $54.74 on Monday. WPP plc has a fifty-two week low of $27.18 and a fifty-two week high of $70.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.67. The stock has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.40.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of WPP by 361.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 708,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,742,000 after purchasing an additional 555,181 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WPP by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 366,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,337,000 after purchasing an additional 150,969 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in WPP by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 314,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,339,000 after acquiring an additional 117,687 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in WPP by 109.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 171,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,732,000 after acquiring an additional 89,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in WPP during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.83% of the company’s stock.
Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?
Receive News & Ratings for WPP plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.