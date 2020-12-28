Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 2,356 Shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) by 82.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPAY. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 8,022.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 12,081.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 9,665 shares during the period. Capital One Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 25,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 133.6% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 20,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 12,002 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF stock opened at $65.67 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.23. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 12 month low of $30.56 and a 12 month high of $66.00.

