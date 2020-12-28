Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $278,000 Holdings in AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its stake in AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,278 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.06% of AVROBIO worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVRO. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in AVROBIO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 185.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of AVROBIO during the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of AVROBIO during the 2nd quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of AVROBIO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AVROBIO alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVRO. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AVROBIO from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of AVROBIO in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AVROBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AVROBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of AVROBIO from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.29.

Shares of AVRO opened at $14.68 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.50 and a 200 day moving average of $16.40. The company has a market capitalization of $535.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.42. AVROBIO, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $29.32.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.20). Sell-side analysts anticipate that AVROBIO, Inc. will post -3.45 EPS for the current year.

AVROBIO Profile

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

See Also: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO).

Receive News & Ratings for AVROBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVROBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.