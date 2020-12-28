Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 10,868 Shares of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,668 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,868 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Synchronoss Technologies were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SNCR. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 46.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,837 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,021 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 286,079 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 546.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,486 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8,019 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 132,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 675,695 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 9,957 shares during the period. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SNCR opened at $4.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.40. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $2.17 and a one year high of $6.51. The company has a market capitalization of $202.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.10.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.29. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.09% and a negative return on equity of 20.35%. The company had revenue of $68.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.79 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SNCR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.95.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of Things (IoT) platforms, products, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include digital experience management platform as a service, which includes digital journey creation and journey design products that use analytics that power digital advisor products for IT and business channel owners; and cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content.

