Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 3,652 Shares of Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its position in shares of Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) by 10.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,652 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Howard Bancorp were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Howard Bancorp by 229.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Howard Bancorp in the second quarter worth $83,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Howard Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $138,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Howard Bancorp by 19.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Howard Bancorp by 150.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. 53.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HBMD shares. TheStreet raised shares of Howard Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Howard Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Howard Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

HBMD stock opened at $11.83 on Monday. Howard Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.44 and a 12 month high of $18.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.06 and its 200 day moving average is $10.44. The company has a market capitalization of $221.72 million, a PE ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.97 million. Howard Bancorp had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a positive return on equity of 5.35%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Howard Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

