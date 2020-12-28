Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) (TSE:WCP) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.01

Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) (TSE:WCP) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0143 per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO)’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

Shares of WCP traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$4.85. 1,105,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,719,944. Whitecap Resources Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.73 and a twelve month high of C$5.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.75, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83.

Get Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) alerts:

Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) (TSE:WCP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$256.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$240.40 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Whitecap Resources Inc. will post -0.0300621 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$76,173.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,363,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,002,056.61.

WCP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Eight Capital boosted their target price on Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Tudor Pickering raised Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$3.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Tudor Pickering & Holt upgraded Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$3.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) from C$3.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$4.25 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.73.

About Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO)

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,365 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.