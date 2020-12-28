Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (WLTW) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.71 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68.

Willis Towers Watson Public has raised its dividend payment by 35.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Willis Towers Watson Public has a payout ratio of 24.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Willis Towers Watson Public to earn $12.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.5%.

NASDAQ WLTW opened at $211.81 on Monday. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 1-year low of $143.34 and a 1-year high of $220.97. The company has a market capitalization of $27.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $206.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $246.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Willis Towers Watson Public currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.13.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

