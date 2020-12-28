Wings (WINGS) Price Tops $0.0316 on Top Exchanges

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 28th. One Wings token can currently be purchased for about $0.0316 or 0.00000116 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wings has a market cap of $3.16 million and approximately $13,429.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wings has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wings alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00045408 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00005182 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003673 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.30 or 0.00305059 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00029367 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00015278 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003663 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $578.78 or 0.02119632 BTC.

Wings Profile

Wings is a token. It launched on April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 tokens. The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO . Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wings is wings.ai

Wings Token Trading

Wings can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wings should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wings using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wings and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.