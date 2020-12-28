Wireless Telecom Group (NYSE:WTT) Shares Gap Down to $1.68

Shares of Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSE:WTT) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.68, but opened at $1.59. Wireless Telecom Group shares last traded at $1.59, with a volume of 1,000 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $34.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.66 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.67.

Get Wireless Telecom Group alerts:

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSE:WTT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Wireless Telecom Group had a negative return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $10.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.09 million. Equities analysts forecast that Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets radio frequency (RF) and microwave devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in three segments: Network Solutions, Test and Measurement, and Embedded Solutions.

Featured Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Wireless Telecom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wireless Telecom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.