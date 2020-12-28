WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $28.82

Shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.82 and last traded at $28.81, with a volume of 5164 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.54.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.69.

Get WisdomTree India Earnings Fund alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 50.6% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,649,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,049,000 after purchasing an additional 554,112 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 11.8% during the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 603,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,254,000 after buying an additional 63,970 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Strategic Wealth Designers grew its position in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 107,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,533,000 after buying an additional 14,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $774,000.

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (The Fund) seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree India Earnings Index. The Index measures the performance of profitable companies incorporated and traded in India that are eligible to be purchased by foreign investors and that meet specific criteria developed by WisdomTree Investments.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree India Earnings Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree India Earnings Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.