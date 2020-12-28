Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.25. Wolverine World Wide reported earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 69.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will report full year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.97. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Wolverine World Wide.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $493.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.66 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 3.00%. The company’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WWW shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

In other news, CFO Michael D. Stornant sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $30,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,322,269.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $110,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,527.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,500 shares of company stock worth $759,280. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWW. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its position in Wolverine World Wide by 2.1% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 17,833 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,077 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,695 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Wolverine World Wide by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,331 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wolverine World Wide stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.66. 7,578 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 618,049. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 44.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.67 and its 200-day moving average is $26.19. Wolverine World Wide has a 12-month low of $12.19 and a 12-month high of $34.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is 17.78%.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

