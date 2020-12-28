WOM Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $18.53 Million (WOM)

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. WOM Protocol has a market capitalization of $18.53 million and approximately $2.30 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WOM Protocol has traded down 11.3% against the dollar. One WOM Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000680 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WOM Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00044772 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00005417 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003696 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.66 or 0.00289731 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00029607 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00015430 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003684 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $575.90 or 0.02121255 BTC.

WOM Protocol Token Profile

WOM is a token. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,407,450 tokens. WOM Protocol’s official website is womprotocol.io . WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol . WOM Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/wom-protocol

WOM Protocol Token Trading

WOM Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOM Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOM Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOM Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WOM Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOM Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.