Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

WKHS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. R. F. Lafferty began coverage on Workhorse Group in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital cut their target price on Workhorse Group from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Vertical Research started coverage on Workhorse Group in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a sell rating for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Workhorse Group in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Workhorse Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.38.

WKHS stock opened at $22.97 on Friday. Workhorse Group has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $30.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.42, a PEG ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.79.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. Analysts predict that Workhorse Group will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Duane Hughes sold 55,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $1,209,922.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,317,146. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Schrader sold 15,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $332,131.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,798 shares in the company, valued at $3,612,372.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 393,720 shares of company stock valued at $8,836,171 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Workhorse Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Workhorse Group during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 49.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 142,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after buying an additional 47,183 shares during the period. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

