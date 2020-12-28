Wrapped Bitcoin Price Reaches $27,042.92 on Top Exchanges (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can currently be bought for about $27,042.92 or 0.99793870 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and Kyber Network. In the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 14.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion and approximately $202.81 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00007252 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00018196 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003711 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00013243 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000214 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00048018 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 29th, 2017. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 115,711 tokens. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @

Wrapped Bitcoin Token Trading

Wrapped Bitcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kyber Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

