WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $44.75

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $44.75 and last traded at $44.73, with a volume of 3276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.59.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WSFS. BidaskClub upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on WSFS Financial from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 1.36.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.21. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $162.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.86 million. Equities analysts expect that WSFS Financial Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Richard Wright sold 12,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total transaction of $401,633.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,009,879.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul S. Greenplate sold 1,458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $57,707.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,974 shares of company stock valued at $1,154,396 in the last three months. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 152.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 973 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in WSFS Financial during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in WSFS Financial by 2,589.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in WSFS Financial during the second quarter worth about $121,000. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

