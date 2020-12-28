Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Receives $97.77 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.77.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $111.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Union Gaming Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd.

In other news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 7,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $758,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,821,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $39,276.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,492.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,953 shares of company stock worth $994,576 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 316.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 368,809 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $26,484,000 after purchasing an additional 280,227 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 4.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,753 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,576 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the third quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

WYNN stock traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.76. 168,791 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,806,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 2.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.92. Wynn Resorts has a 1-year low of $35.84 and a 1-year high of $153.41.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The casino operator reported ($7.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.19) by ($3.85). The company had revenue of $370.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.48 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 96.61% and a negative net margin of 25.71%. Wynn Resorts’s revenue was down 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts will post -14.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

