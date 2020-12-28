Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) Stock Holdings Lowered by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 494,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 27,708 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.09% of Xcel Energy worth $34,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Balentine LLC grew its position in Xcel Energy by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

XEL stock opened at $64.63 on Monday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $46.58 and a one year high of $76.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.45.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XEL. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.69.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 5,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $415,103.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,590,167.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Further Reading: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.