Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Position Increased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $30,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 178.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David N. Gill sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Pedro Claus Juan Moller-San sold 40,734 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.27, for a total value of $2,088,432.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,625 shares in the company, valued at $801,093.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,734 shares of company stock worth $5,906,362. 38.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Y-mAbs Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:YMAB opened at $53.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.01 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.19 and its 200-day moving average is $42.98. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.16 and a 52-week high of $55.22.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.02). Research analysts predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. The company develops naxitamab that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed steosarcoma or refractory, and high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and GD2-GD3 Vaccine which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of high-risk neuroblastoma.

