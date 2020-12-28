YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $105.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “YASKAWA Electric Corporation is involved in manufacturing, sales, installation, maintenance and engineering of electrical equipment. The company operates through Motion Control, Robotics, System Engineering, Information Technologies and Other parts of business. Its products include spindle controllers, computerized numerical control systems, and system engineering. YASKAWA Electric Corporation is headquartered in Kitakyushu, Japan. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:YASKY opened at $96.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.31 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.89. YASKAWA Electric has a one year low of $41.63 and a one year high of $99.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.26.

YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 9th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $899.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.54 million. YASKAWA Electric had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 4.22%. Analysts predict that YASKAWA Electric will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

YASKAWA Electric Corporation engages in motion control, robotics, system engineering, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells various AC drives, including general purpose AC drives, medium-voltage AC drives, system-use AC drives, and power regenerative units for use in cranes, fans, pumps, machine tools, conveyors, automated warehouses, and metal working machinery; and rotary servo motors, direct drive servo motors, linear servo motors, machine controllers, and machine vision systems that are used in chip mounters, robots, and metal working machinery.

