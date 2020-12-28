Zacks: Analysts Anticipate 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Brokerages expect 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for 8X8’s earnings. 8X8 reported earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 82.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that 8X8 will report full year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.13). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.16. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover 8X8.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.26. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 68.68% and a negative net margin of 36.15%. The business had revenue of $129.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.06 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on EGHT. Zacks Investment Research cut 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on 8X8 from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Summit Insights raised 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on 8X8 from $15.25 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.60.

In other news, CEO Vikram Verma sold 25,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $406,218.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,325 shares in the company, valued at $842,535. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 4,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $66,123.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,758 shares in the company, valued at $754,576.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 109,628 shares of company stock valued at $2,421,155. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 4,594.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,765 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the second quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the third quarter worth about $194,000. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGHT stock opened at $34.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.06 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.82. 8X8 has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

