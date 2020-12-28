Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) will announce earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the lowest is ($0.40). Catabasis Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.55) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.90) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.93) to ($1.85). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to ($0.54). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Catabasis Pharmaceuticals.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.05).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. HC Wainwright cut Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wedbush lowered Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.38.

Shares of CATB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.24. The stock had a trading volume of 13,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,169. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.12. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $8.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.12.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 123.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 7,471 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 241,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 40,163 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 281.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 95,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 35,300 shares during the last quarter. 42.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidate is edasalonexent, an oral small molecule that inhibits nuclear factor kappa-light-chain-enhancer of activated B cells, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

