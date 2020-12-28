Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) to Announce $0.25 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kelly Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. Kelly Services posted earnings of $0.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Kelly Services will report full year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.41. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kelly Services.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Kelly Services had a positive return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS.

KELYA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on Kelly Services from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KELYA. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 88,993.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 401,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,355,000 after purchasing an additional 401,359 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,122,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,962,000 after purchasing an additional 222,139 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,530,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,831,000 after purchasing an additional 123,197 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the 3rd quarter worth $2,024,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 254,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 71,610 shares in the last quarter. 61.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kelly Services stock opened at $20.83 on Friday. Kelly Services has a 12-month low of $10.13 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The stock has a market cap of $818.56 million, a P/E ratio of -10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.02 and its 200-day moving average is $17.92.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including 5G, aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

Featured Story: Quiet Period

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kelly Services (KELYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.