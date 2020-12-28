Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Brokerages expect MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) to post $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for MaxLinear’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.38. MaxLinear reported earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 125%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that MaxLinear will report full-year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.82. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MaxLinear.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $156.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.01 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 23.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MXL. Zacks Investment Research lowered MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub raised MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Roth Capital increased their price target on MaxLinear from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on MaxLinear from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on MaxLinear from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

In other MaxLinear news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 4,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $116,676.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,713,231.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brendan Walsh sold 7,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total value of $255,729.21. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 171,782 shares in the company, valued at $5,632,731.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,619 shares of company stock worth $919,807 over the last 90 days. 9.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 147,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MXL traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.74. The company had a trading volume of 226,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,097. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.94. MaxLinear has a one year low of $7.79 and a one year high of $37.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers various semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

