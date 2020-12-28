Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.38 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) will announce sales of $3.38 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.00 million and the lowest is $1.00 million. Protagonist Therapeutics reported sales of $2.72 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will report full year sales of $26.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.00 million to $28.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $32.50 million, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $55.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Protagonist Therapeutics.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $13.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 438.96% and a negative return on equity of 72.42%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PTGX. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Protagonist Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock opened at $23.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.69. The company has a market cap of $908.60 million, a P/E ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 1.54. Protagonist Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $25.65.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,969,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 11,802 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $259,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $446,000. Finally, Consonance Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,328,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based product candidates to address unmet medical needs in hematology and gastroenterology. The company is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with beta-thalassemia by targeting the chronic anemia; PTG-200, an antagonist peptide product candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease.

