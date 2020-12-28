Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $181.92 Million

Analysts expect Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) to post $181.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Star Bulk Carriers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $179.67 million and the highest is $184.17 million. Star Bulk Carriers posted sales of $248.64 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will report full-year sales of $697.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $686.89 million to $707.44 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $777.00 million, with estimates ranging from $697.03 million to $856.98 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Star Bulk Carriers.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The shipping company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Star Bulk Carriers had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $200.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.34 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on SBLK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Pareto Securities lowered shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.15.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Jefferies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 5.4% in the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 5,381,373 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,078,000 after purchasing an additional 277,198 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 977.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,733 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 20,624 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 395,987 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after buying an additional 172,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 87,846 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 48,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBLK traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.44. The stock had a trading volume of 21,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,623. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Star Bulk Carriers has a 52 week low of $3.86 and a 52 week high of $12.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.63 and a 200 day moving average of $7.00. The company has a market cap of $810.87 million, a P/E ratio of -64.76 and a beta of 1.06.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of February 29, 2020, it had a fleet of 116 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.9 million deadweight ton, including consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels.

