Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $92.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) will announce $92.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Verra Mobility’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $97.40 million and the lowest is $87.30 million. Verra Mobility reported sales of $112.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Verra Mobility will report full year sales of $386.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $380.70 million to $391.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $416.76 million, with estimates ranging from $385.10 million to $480.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Verra Mobility.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 26.82%. The business had revenue of $96.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.71 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VRRM shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Verra Mobility from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.92.

Shares of NASDAQ VRRM opened at $13.53 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 123.01 and a beta of 1.45. Verra Mobility has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $17.20.

In other Verra Mobility news, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total transaction of $230,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 546,815 shares in the company, valued at $6,293,840.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $77,625.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 28,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,081.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,750 shares of company stock valued at $559,825 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRRM. HG Vora Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Verra Mobility during the third quarter valued at $16,905,000. Sirios Capital Management L P bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,624,000. Parian Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,910,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,482,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,321,000 after acquiring an additional 496,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,665,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,093,000 after acquiring an additional 268,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

